Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $706,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

TXN stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

