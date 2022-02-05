Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

TEVA stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.