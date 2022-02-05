Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THC stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

