Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 968,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 459,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

