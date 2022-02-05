Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

