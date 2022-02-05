Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of TENB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.