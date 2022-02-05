Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $176.41

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.41 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 172.40 ($2.32). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 172.80 ($2.32), with a volume of 1,060,769 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a current ratio of 29.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

