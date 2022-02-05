Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

