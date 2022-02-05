Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

TFX opened at $313.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

