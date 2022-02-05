Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

