Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MultiPlan were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan by 50.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 888,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $15,760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.14. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MultiPlan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.