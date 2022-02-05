Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $88,000 Investment in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

