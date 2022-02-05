Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 160,690 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $496.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

