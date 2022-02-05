Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $74,000 Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

