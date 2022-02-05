Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 10,314 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $104,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 197,042 shares of company stock worth $1,186,308. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

