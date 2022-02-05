Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

