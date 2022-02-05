Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 27,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 69,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

