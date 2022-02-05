SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 296,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.75. SYNNEX has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

