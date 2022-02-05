Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CAO Alexander Nolte Sells 968 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CAO Alexander Nolte sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $16,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.57.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
