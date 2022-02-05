Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CAO Alexander Nolte Sells 968 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CAO Alexander Nolte sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $16,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $740.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,500,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

