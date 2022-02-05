Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $340.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.85.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.