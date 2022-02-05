Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sylvamo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

