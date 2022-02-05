Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) Financial Review

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sylvamo and Verso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Verso 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sylvamo presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Verso has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Verso.

Profitability

This table compares Sylvamo and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A Verso -8.39% 1.84% 0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sylvamo and Verso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.47 $170.00 million N/A N/A Verso $1.36 billion 0.57 -$101.00 million ($2.95) -9.03

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Verso on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

