SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,923 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter worth $13,576,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 144.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,598 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter worth $7,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the second quarter valued at $6,175,000.

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $9.77 on Friday. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

