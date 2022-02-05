Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 489,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $20.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.