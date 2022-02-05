Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 161,278 Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,278 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Adagene worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagene in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adagene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.39.

Shares of ADAG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,016. Adagene Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Adagene Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.