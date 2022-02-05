Susquehanna Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $375.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.30. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

