Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 2,385,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

