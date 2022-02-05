Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of SUN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

