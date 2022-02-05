Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

TSE:SU opened at C$36.64 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$38.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

