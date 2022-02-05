Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$53.00. 504,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,612,250 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $30.40.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,037,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 429,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

