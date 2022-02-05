Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,974,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 450,345 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $82,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

SU stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

