Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 162,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $5,091,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,635,939 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

