Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives C$22.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

