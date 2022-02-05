STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Purchases £17,750 in Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) insider Paul Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,863.94).

Paul Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Paul Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of STV Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($46,652.33).

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.71) on Friday. STV Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($4.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £163.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 344.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.42.

STVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

