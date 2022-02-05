Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.68.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
