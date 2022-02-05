StockNews.com Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Buy

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.95. 792,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

