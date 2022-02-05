StockNews.com Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Buy

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE PHM traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $48.74. 4,946,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

