StockNews.com Upgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Buy

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

MODN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 167,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,637. The stock has a market cap of $943.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Model N by 111.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

