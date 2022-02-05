StockNews.com Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,165. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93.
In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
