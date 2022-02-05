StockNews.com Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,165. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

