StockNews.com Lowers Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) to Buy

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Atkore stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 414,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,330. Atkore has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 100.52%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atkore by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

