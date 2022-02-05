StockNews.com Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.40. 1,258,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,043. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,499. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

