StockNews.com Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Buy

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ENI from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
NYSE:E traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.88. 582,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,910. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
