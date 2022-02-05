StockNews.com Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Buy

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ENI from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE:E traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.88. 582,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,910. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ENI by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

