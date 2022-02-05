StockNews.com Downgrades Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) to Buy

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADES traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 51,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.41.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 62.55%.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
Read More: Cash Flow
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.