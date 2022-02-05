StockNews.com Downgrades Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) to Buy

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 51,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 62.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,991,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

