Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Orphazyme A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,400 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 1,411 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH opened at $1.89 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.