Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of W&T Offshore Call Options (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,391 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 1,406 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.38 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $623.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

