Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,142 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 742% compared to the typical volume of 373 put options.

ECL stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.63 and its 200-day moving average is $221.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

