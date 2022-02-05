Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 45,268 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 880% compared to the average volume of 4,619 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13,629.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 185,083 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,022,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,766,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

