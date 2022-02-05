Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.