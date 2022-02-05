Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $625.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $489.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.47 and its 200 day moving average is $639.79. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

