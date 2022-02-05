Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $136.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ashland Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

